Shattenkirk recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Shattenkirk helped out on the opening tally by Adam Henrique in the first period. The 32-year-old Shattenkirk ended his point drought at eight games with the assist. He's racked up 14 points, 66 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 40 hits and a minus-6 rating through 40 contests.