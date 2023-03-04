Shattenkirk posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Shattenkirk has collected four helpers over his last seven contests. Following the Ducks' trade of John Klingberg to the Wild on Friday, Shattenkirk should be locked in for a role on the second power-play unit the rest of the way, which slightly boosts his value despite the Ducks' scoring woes. Shattenkirk has 19 points (five on the power play), 116 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 62 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 56 appearances.