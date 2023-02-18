Shattenkirk scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Shattenkirk has scored in consecutive games after opening the season with no tallies in his first 47 appearances. Expecting a sustained run of offense from the 34-year-old defenseman is likely asking too much, especially given the Ducks' team-wide issues with scoring. The New York native has two goals, 15 points, 104 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 56 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 49 outings.