Shattenkirk notched an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Shattenkirk set up Adam Henrique on the opening goal 3:59 into the game. It's been a slightly better stretch lately for Shattenkirk, who has three assists in his last five games. The veteran blueliner is up to eight helpers, 49 shots on net, 29 hits, 29 blocked shots, 22 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 23 appearances. He's seeing a top-four role with power-play time on the second unit, so he could be helpful in deeper fantasy formats.