Shattenkirk produced eight goals and 27 assists while playing in all 82 of the Ducks' games this season.

Shattenkirk added 135 blocked shots, 163 shots on net, 73 hits and a minus-9 rating. The 33-year-old's bounce-back campaign also saw him log 14 of his points on the power play while averaging 21:25 of ice time per game, his highest total since 2015-16. While the upticks in production and usage are both encouraging, it's likely an unsustainable boost -- fantasy managers shouldn't expect similar numbers from him in 2022-23, especially since he was limited to 19 points in the last 59 games of the year compared to 16 points in the first 23.