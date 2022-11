Shattenkirk (lower body) will return to the lineup Monday against St. Louis, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Shattenkirk, who has been out since Nov. 9, did't play Saturday despite being activated from injured reserve. The Ducks plan to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen in Monday's contest. Shattenkirk has five assists, 25 shots on goal, 14 blocks and 12 hits in 14 appearances this season.