Shattenkirk logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal, four PIM and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Shattenkirk ended his 10-game point drought with the secondary helper on Troy Terry's third-period goal. During the dry spell, Shattenkirk managed 20 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. The 33-year-old was incredibly productive in the first month of the season, but he's leveled off again after a couple of brutal stretches. Overall, he's at 27 points (13 on the power play) with 113 shots on net, 90 blocks, 24 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 57 contests.