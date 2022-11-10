Shattenkirk sustained a lower-body injury in Wednesday's game versus the Wild and will not return, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

The details of Shattenkirk's injury aren't yet known, but he was ruled out for the game before the third period. If he misses time, Colton White should see steadier playing time in a third-pairing role. Shattenkirk's status should be updated before Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks.