Shattenkirk scored a power-play goal and assisted on another in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Colorado. He also had four shots and two blocks.

Shattenkirk forced overtime with 2:50 left in regulation, firing a wrist shot from the of the top right circle that went off the post and in for his first goal of the season. Then he assisted on Ryan Getzlaf's overtime winner just under two minutes into the extra session. Shattenkirk has produced eight points in his first 25 games with the Ducks.