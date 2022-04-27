Shattenkirk notched an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Shattenkirk set up Maxime Comtois' second-period tally Tuesday. The helper ended a three-game skid for Shattenkirk, who is at four assists through 12 games in April. The defenseman has 35 points -- his highest total since he racked up 56 points in 2016-17 -- with 163 shots on net, 130 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 81 appearances.