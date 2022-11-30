Shattenkirk posted an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Predators.

Shattenkirk snapped a five-game point drought the helper. In that span, he also missed four games with a lower-body injury. He hasn't shown any lasting effects from that -- he's logged 21-plus minutes in three of his five games since his return. The 33-year-old blueliner is at six assists, 37 shots on net, 20 hits, 21 blocked shots, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 19 appearances. Aside from the lackluster offense, he's been a solid defender on a struggling team.