Shattenkirk posted an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Shattenkirk had picked up two assists in his last four games. He continues to see top-four minutes with John Klingberg (lower body) out of the lineup, but the Ducks' poor team offense hasn't allowed Shattenkirk to boost his overall scoring much. The 33-year-old blueliner has seven helpers, 48 shots on net, 22 PIM, 27 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 22 outings this season.