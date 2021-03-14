Shattenkirk recorded an assist, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

Shattenkirk had a solid all-around outing despite the lack of offense from the Ducks as a whole. The 32-year-old rearguard is up to 12 points, 51 shots on net, 36 blocks, 32 hits and a minus-2 rating in 29 appearances. Shattenkirk works on the power play in Anaheim, which has been a weak spot for the team but could still give him a boost in fantasy value. He's best deployed in deeper formats that reward his non-scoring production.