Shattenkirk scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Kings.

Shattenkirk opened the scoring just 2:45 into the game with his second goal of the campaign. He added an assist in overtime, getting the puck to Trevor Zegras, who then set up Adam Henrique for the game-winning goal. Shattenkirk has consecutive multi-point outings. He's picked up 10 points, 42 shots on goal, 32 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 26 appearances. Josh Manson (lower body) left Monday's game early, so there could be additional minutes available for Shattenkirk going forward.