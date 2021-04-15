Shattenkirk recorded a power-play assist and two shots on net in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Shattenkirk set up Jakob Silfverberg's tally with 30 seconds left in the third period. The 32-year-old Shattenkirk has just four assists in his last 16 games. For the season, he's at 15 points, 72 shots, 44 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 44 appearances.