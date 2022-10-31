Shattenkirk recorded an assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Shattenkirk hasn't done much on offense in 2022-23, as this was just his second assist in nine games. The 33-year-old blueliner has added 20 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, eight hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating. He's mainly seen time on the third pairing, though Jamie Drysdale's (upper body) absence has allowed Shattenkirk to earn a few more minutes recently.
