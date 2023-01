Shattenkirk is dealing with a lower-body injury and is expected to miss Thursday's game against Colorado as a result, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

Shattenkirk has 11 assists in 43 contests while averaging 18:08 of ice time this season. John Klingberg, who missed Tuesday's game because of an illness, is expected to draw back into the lineup Thursday. It's not yet clear how serious Shattenkirk's injury is, so his status beyond Thursday's contest is unknown.