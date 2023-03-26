Shattenkirk logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Shattenkirk has recorded a power-play helper in each of the last two games. The 34-year-old continues to see time on the second power-play unit. The blueliner has 23 points (eight with the man advantage), 131 shots on net, 95 blocked shots, 71 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 66 appearances as a veteran presence in a bottom-four role.