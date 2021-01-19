Shattenkirk posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 1-0 win over the Wild.

Shattenkirk's first point with the Ducks was a primary assist on Nicolas Deslauriers' lone tally of the game. The 31-year-old Shattenkirk is getting plenty of time to succeed -- he skated 29:08 on Monday to cover for Josh Manson leaving the game with an injury. With six shots and three hits in three contests, Shattenkirk is contributing well in non-scoring metrics. The Ducks' offense is nowhere near the Lightning's, but Shattenkirk should find a groove eventually.