Shattenkirk provided a power-play assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Shattenkirk picked up his fourth point in the last three games, but the rest of his play Monday left something to be desired. The 34-year-old blueliner struggled in his own zone, and more often than not this season, he's failed to make up for it with offense. He's at 16 points (four on the power play), 108 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 56 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 50 contests. Even with a power-play role, Shattenkirk doesn't offer enough scoring to help in standard fantasy formats.