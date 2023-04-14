Shattenkirk logged an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Shattenkirk had four helpers over seven games in April. The veteran defenseman was solid but unremarkable in 2022-23, logging 27 points, 115 blocked shots, 145 shots on net, 79 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-20 rating over 75 contests. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and it's tough to see him matching the $3.9 million cap hit he had on his last contract.