Shattenkirk scored a goal on three shots, logged an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

Shattenkirk finally got his first goal of the year at 6:37 of the second period. He also helped out on Cam Fowler's second tally in the contest. Shattenkirk has three points through five games in February. The veteran defenseman is up to 14 points, 102 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 56 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 48 outings.