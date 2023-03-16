Shattenkirk scored two goals on four shots, blocked three shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

The second of Shattenkirk's goals came on the power play. He snapped a four-game point drought with his first tallies since Feb. 17. The defenseman has enjoyed a top-four role in March after spending much of the season on the third pairing. He's up to four goals, 21 points (six on the power play), 127 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 70 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 61 outings.