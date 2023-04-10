Shattenkirk managed an assist and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Shattenkirk has three helpers and a minus-3 rating over five games in April. The 34-year-old defenseman is up to 26 points, 141 shots on net, 112 blocked shots, 77 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 73 contests. He's had a solid season, but he'll likely fall short of the 30-point mark for the fourth time in the last six years.