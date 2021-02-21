Shattenkirk provided an assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Shattenkirk had the secondary assist on David Backes' second-period goal. The 32-year-old Shattenkirk is up to five helpers, 29 shots on net, 18 hits, 21 blocked shots and 16 PIM in 18 outings. He's not immune to the Ducks' struggles on offense, but Shattenkirk should see a lot of playing time, both on the power play and at even strength.