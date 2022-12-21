Shattenkirk notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Shattenkirk snapped a five-game point drought when he set up Frank Vatrano for the Ducks' lone tally in the contest. This was also Shattenkirk's first power-play point of the season. The 33-year-old defenseman has nine helpers, 68 shots on net, 39 hits, 39 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 29 contests in a bottom-four role.