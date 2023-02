Shattenkirk notched a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Shattenkirk set up Jakob Silfverberg's goal in the third period. The 34-year-old Shattenkirk missed the previous two games with a lower-body injury, but the All-Star break came at a good time to help him heal up. The defenseman has 12 helpers (three on the power play), 91 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 54 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 44 contests this season.