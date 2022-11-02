Shattenkirk recorded two assists, two shots on goal, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sharks.

Shattenkirk helped out on both of Adam Henrique's first-period tallies. Tuesday's outing doubled Shattenkirk's offense for the season -- he now has four assists in 10 games. The 33-year-old defenseman should see a slightly bigger role now that Jamie Drysdale (shoulder) is out until March at a minimum. If nothing else, Shattenkirk should be a fixture on the second power-play unit, where he had 14 of his 35 points last year.