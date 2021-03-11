Shattenkirk registered an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Shattenkirk got the puck to Nicolas Deslauriers, who set up Sam Steel on the Ducks' lone goal on an odd-man rush. With five points in his last three games, Shattenkirk is finally starting to heat up. The veteran blueliner has 11 points, 45 shots, 32 blocked shots, 31 hits and 18 PIM through 27 appearances.