Shattenkirk recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

Shattenkirk set up Hampus Lindholm for a shot that bounced off Isac Lundestrom and into the net behind Devan Dubnyk. Adjusting to Anaheim hasn't gone all that well for Shattenkirk, who has only two assists and a minus-4 rating in 13 contests this season. The 32-year-old has added 25 shots, 12 PIM, 16 blocked shots and 10 hits, but he averaged nearly 0.5 points per game with the Lightning. Expecting that production from Shattenkirk in 2020-21 is unreasonable.