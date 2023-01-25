Shattenkirk logged an assist, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Both of Shattenkirk's assists in January have come in the last two games. He set up a Cam Fowler tally in the third period of this contest. Shattenkirk is up to 11 helpers, 90 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 53 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 43 outings. He's taken the most shots of all players who have yet to score a goal this season, though he ranks fifth in points in that group.