Shattenkirk logged an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Wild.

Shattenkirk helped out on a Maxime Comtois goal in the first period of the blowout loss. The 32-year-old Shattenkirk has looked more like a third-pairing defenseman lately, as his assist Friday snapped a four-game point drought. He started the year hot, but he's cooled off lately. Overall, the New York native is at six goals, 15 helpers, 76 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 40 outings.