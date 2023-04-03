Shattenkirk recorded two assists in a 5-4 loss to Calgary on Sunday.

Shattenkirk has four goals and 25 points in 70 contests this season. That puts him well behind his 2021-22 finish of 35 points, though he accomplished that in 82 outings. Shattenkirk hasn't been particularly productive recently, recording at least a point in just four of his last 14 games.