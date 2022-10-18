Shattenkirk posted an assist and two PIM in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Playing against one of his former teams, Shattenkirk got on the scoresheet for the first time this season. He set up a Max Comtois goal in the third period. Shattenkirk had a resurgent 2021-22 with 35 points (14 on the power play) in 82 games, but he's seen a reduced role with the man advantage following the Ducks' signing of John Klingberg. As such, Shattenkirk's offense will be more dependent on the Ducks' even-strength play, so he'll likely regress this year.