Shattenkirk (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.

Shattenkirk has missed three games with the injury, but he should be good to go with a bottom-four role. Drew Helleson was reassigned to AHL San Diego in a corresponding move, while Shattenkirk's return likely means less playing time for Austin Strand or Colton White. Per Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register, Shattenkirk will still be out of the lineup Saturday versus the Blues, but he could be ready for Monday's rematch in St. Louis.