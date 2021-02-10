Shattenkirk notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Shattenkirk had a hand in goals by Troy Terry and Ryan Getzlaf, the latter coming on the power play. The 32-year-old Shattenkirk doubled his offensive output to four helpers, and he finally picked up his first power-play point with the Ducks. The New York native has posted 26 shots on goal, 16 blocked shots and 12 PIM through 14 appearances.