Shattenkirk (illness) is expected to suit up Sunday against Boston, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.
Shattenkirk missed one game due to his illness but he'll be back in Sunday's lineup. The veteran blueliner has nine points through 35 games this season.
More News
-
Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Out Friday with illness•
-
Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Offers power-play helper•
-
Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Dishes another helper•
-
Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Generates assist in loss•
-
Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Gathers assist Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Draws back in Monday•