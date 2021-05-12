Shattenkirk will undergo arthroscopic surgery to clean up a calcium deposit in his knee next week, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Shattenkirk is expected to be on the shelf for 2-3 weeks after his surgery, but it's safe to assume he'll be fully healthy heading into next season's training camp. The 32-year-old defender ended the 2020-21 campaign with 15 points in 55 contests.