Shattenkirk will undergo arthroscopic surgery to clean up a calcium deposit in his knee next week, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Shattenkirk is expected to be on the shelf for 2-3 weeks after his surgery, but it's safe to assume he'll be fully healthy heading into next season's training camp. The 32-year-old defender ended the 2020-21 campaign with 15 points in 55 contests.
More News
-
Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Sidelined by lower-body injury•
-
Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Grabs late power-play helper•
-
Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Bags assist Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Sets up overtime tally•
-
Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Generates helper•
-
Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Points in three straight outings•