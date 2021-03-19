Shattenkirk recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Shattenkirk had the primary helper on Adam Henrique's game-winning goal in overtime. The assist put Shattenkirk at two goals and six helpers through 10 games in March. The 32-year-old defenseman is producing enough offense lately to carry appeal in most fantasy formats. He's at 13 points, 54 shots on net, 20 PIM, 33 hits and 39 blocked shots in 31 outings overall.