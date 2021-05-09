Shattenkirk (lower body) is unavailable for Saturday's game versus the Wild.
Shattenkirk will miss the Ducks' season finale Saturday. He produced 15 points, 93 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and 57 hits in 55 games during his first year in Anaheim. The 32-year-old will likely be fine heading into 2021-22.
