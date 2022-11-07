Shattenkirk posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Shattenkirk set up Ryan Strome's goal in the second period. Over the last five games, Shattenkirk has picked up four of his five assists for the season. The 33-year-old defenseman is still seeing third-pairing minutes on a Ducks' blue line that is giving up 40.5 shots per game. He's contributed 23 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 12 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 13 contests, but his fantasy value is likely to remain limited to deeper formats.