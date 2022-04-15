Shattenkirk put up an assist and five hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Playing in Tampa for the first time since he won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2020, Shattenkirk was able to get on the scoresheet against his former club. He set up an Adam Henrique goal at 3:42 of the second period. Shattenkirk has enjoyed a bounce-back year with 33 points, 157 shots on net, 122 blocked shots and 69 hits through 76 appearances. He's posted a goal and three helpers in his last nine outings.