Shattenkirk put up an assist and five hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Playing in Tampa for the first time since he won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2020, Shattenkirk was able to get on the scoresheet against his former club. He set up an Adam Henrique goal at 3:42 of the second period. Shattenkirk has enjoyed a bounce-back year with 33 points, 157 shots on net, 122 blocked shots and 69 hits through 76 appearances. He's posted a goal and three helpers in his last nine outings.
