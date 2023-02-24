Shattenkirk logged an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Shattenkirk's offense has ticked upward lately -- he has two goals and three helpers over his last five games, though he's also gone minus-4 in that span. The 34-year-old was unlikely to repeat last year's 35-point pace, but he was a bit too cold prior to the All-Star break. For the season, he has 17 points, 111 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 59 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 52 appearances.