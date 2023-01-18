Shattenkirk recorded a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Shattenkirk ended a 10-game point drought with his primary helper on Frank Vatrano's goal. The assist was also Shattenkirk's second power-play point of the campaign. The 33-year-old blueliner has struggled to 10 helpers without a goal in 40 appearances this season, and he's added 83 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 50 hits and 36 PIM.