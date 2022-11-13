Shattenkirk (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Chicago.
Shattenkirk left Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Minnesota because of the injury. He has five assists and 20 PIM in 14 games while averaging 16:52 of ice time. With Shattenkirk out, Austin Strand will draw into the lineup.
