Ducks' Kiefer Sherwood: Brought up from minors
Sherwood was called up from AHL San Diego on Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Sherwood's promotion comes as Rickard Rakell (upper body) continues to deal with his injury. The has yet to play in a game for the Ducks this season after having appears in 50 in 2018-19. If Rakell can't go, it will likely be Sherwood or Daniel Sprong who slots into the lineup versus Nashville on Sunday.
