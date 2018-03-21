Ducks' Kiefer Sherwood: Inks entry-level deal
Sherwood signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Ducks on Tuesday.
Sherwood has spent the last three seasons with Miami University (Ohio) and racked up 34 goals and 86 points in 106 games. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound winger will spend the rest of this year with AHL San Diego, and he'll have a tough test ahead of him to make the NHL squad in 2018 training camp.
