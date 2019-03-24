Ducks' Kiefer Sherwood: Jumps to big club
The Ducks recalled Sherwood from AHL San Diego on Saturday.
Sherwood played 46 of the first 47 games of the season with the Ducks, but he has spent 24 games in the minors since Jan. 15. The 23-year-old will get another chance with the big club now, although it's unclear if he'll play Saturday versus the Kings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...