The Ducks placed Sherwood on waivers Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Sherwood averaged 13:20 of ice time over the last 10 games with Anaheim, recording one assist and 24 hits in the process. Assuming he clears waivers, the 24-year-old forward will report to AHL San Diego where he's tallied 23 points in 37 games this season.