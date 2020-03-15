Ducks' Kiefer Sherwood: Placed on waivers
The Ducks placed Sherwood on waivers Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Sherwood averaged 13:20 of ice time over the last 10 games with Anaheim, recording one assist and 24 hits in the process. Assuming he clears waivers, the 24-year-old forward will report to AHL San Diego where he's tallied 23 points in 37 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.