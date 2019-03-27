Sherwood scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

It's the first two-point outing of the rookie winger's career. Sherwood is up to six goals and six helpers in 48 games this season, skating with the Ducks for just his second game since a recall Saturday. Sherwood added three shots and a plus-3 rating in the contest.

